Guitarist Sebastian Jorgensen: Classical Montsalvat

In 1978, while on assignment for The Valley Voice, I photographed late classical guitarist Sebastian Jorgensen (right) at Montsalvat.

We became friends.

Seb's father, artist Justus Jorgensen, was the creative force behind the establishment of Melbourne's renowned artist community.

I’d often drop in to visit Sebastian and to soak up Montsalvat’s tranquil vibration. It was easy to take beautiful photographs there – timeless European-style buildings, atmospheric light, the texture of wood and stone, not to mention peacocks, all combining to inspire artistic endeavour.

I later learned – though not from Seb, who was humble as he was talented – that he had performed at London’s Royal Festival Hall in 1968 along with two other young guitarists, Jimi Hendrix and Paco Peña.

**This photograph is part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist Bill McAuley.**

Editor's note — This photo features in the collection, 'The Valley Voice: Eltham's Newspaper of the times 1978-1979'.

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne. He has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill, click here.

