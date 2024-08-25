This poem is an *IA Writing Competition (creative work category) entry.

Grieving for the Reef

we cannot say we didn’t know

the scientists warned us long ago

but governments ignored the news

and chose to hold quite different views

about a warming world that’s fuelled by coal

and weather that’s veering beyond control

politicians who favour the red or the blue

surely knew they were lies – and couldn’t be true

but they turned a blind eye and accepted the cash

to fund their elections, ignored the backlash

that urged rejecting the proffered largesse

but they didn’t, and now the country’s a mess

all our land and its people are under duress

not only the land, though, a Great Reef is dying

out of sight and most minds, she is barely surviving

once teeming with life, it’s a vast empty space

abandoned by creatures that have all been displaced

what used to be home to fish large and small

and colourful corals – a wonder for all

the cyclones and starfish, pollution and heat

have crumbled her Barrier, it’s bleached with defeat

it’s all about jobs the governments said

but whose jobs we argued when the tourists all fled

because who wants to visit a Reef that’s bereft

of wondrous sea creatures who’ve died or have left

so consider your future when you approve one more hole

it’s a Faustian pact if you sell your own soul

and champion the burning of oil, gas and coal

Anne Layton-Bennett is a freelance journalist and has lived in Tasmania since 1988.

* Full IA Writing Competition details HERE.

