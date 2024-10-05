Great apes monkey around at Taronga Zoo
(Photo courtesy Bill McAuley | billmcauleyphotographer.com)
Also known as "old men of the forest", these two orangutans were captured cuddling up at Taronga Zoo in Sydney. (Photo, 1975.)
The word "orangutan" comes from the Malay language: orang ("person") and hutan ("forest").
**This photograph is part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist, Bill McAuley.**
Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.
He has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill, click here.
