Great apes monkey around at Taronga Zoo

(Photo courtesy Bill McAuley | billmcauleyphotographer.com)

Also known as "old men of the forest", these two orangutans were captured cuddling up at Taronga Zoo in Sydney. (Photo, 1975.)

The word "orangutan" comes from the Malay language: orang ("person") and hutan ("forest").

**This photograph is part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist, Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

He has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill, click here.

