Gary Ablett Snr — The man who took the specky to a new level

Arguably the most gifted AFL footballer of his generation, Geelong's Gary Ablett snr took this screamer in front of goal in a thriller at the "G" against Richmond.

On this day in 1991, AFL professional footballer Gary Ablett snr — known by footie fans simply as "god" — was flying high for the Cats (Geelong) against Richmond. I was fortunate to capture this classic image of him "taking a specky" — as he so often did.

I was not a noted sports photographer but was filling in for The Sunday Herald's senior sports photographer, who had called in sick.