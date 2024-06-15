SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Gary Abblett snr — The man who took the specky to a new level

(Photo courtesy Bill McAuley | billmcauleyphotographer.com)

Arguably the most gifted AFL footballer of his generation, Geelong's Gary Ablett snr took this screamer in front of goal in a thriller at the "G" against Richmond.

On this day in 1991, AFL professional footballer Gary Abblett snr — known by footie fans simply as "god" — was flying high for the Cats (Geelong) against Richmond. I was fortunate to capture this classic image of him "taking a specky" — as he so often did.

I was not a noted sports photographer but was filling in for The Sunday Herald's senior sports photographer, who had called in sick.

One for the ages, the lucky snap made it to page one!

**This photograph is part of a new IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist, Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

He has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill, click here.

Gary Abblett snr — The man who took the specky to a new level

