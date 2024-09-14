SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Funny dunny-man, Shane Jacobson

Funny dunny-man, Shane Jacobson
(Photo courtesy Bill McAuley | billmcauleyphotographer.com)

Actor Shane Jacobson posing in a toilet during a photoshoot to promote 'Kenny' — a hilarious Aussie movie about a man who delivers portable loos for a living. (Photo, circa 2006.)

**This photograph is part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist, Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

He has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill, click here.

