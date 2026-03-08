Freedom: Off the lead in St Kilda

A dog, lost in the joy of the moment, races across Melbourne's St Kilda Beach at sunset. (Photo, circa 2005.)
**This photograph is part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist Bill McAuley.**
Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.
He has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley' and 'Last light on Victoria Dock, 1999'. To see more from Bill, click here.
