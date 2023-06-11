POEM: Fossil fools

This poem is an *IA Writing Competition (fiction category) entry.

FOSSIL FOOLS

half a century ago it was called global warming

yet all the ifs, buts and maybes disguised the dire warning so life carried on, but the scientists persisted

their language grew stronger as they all insisted the icebergs were melting, the planet was heating

more droughts, floods and bushfires called for more than just meetings

the schoolkids knew that –

their future looked bleak they refused to be silent

were determined to speak

urgent action was needed, it had to be fast

this addiction to coal could no longer last

but the fossil fuel barons of gas and of coal

had the ears of the pollies – had captured their soul

(which just showed their stupidity

‘cos they’ve kicked an own goal!)

and not only them, our governments too

were wooed by the money

when really they knew

the world had moved on

that coal and gas mining

belonged in the past

it was time they were gone

but Abbott and Dutton, and Marketing Scott

were unable to change and untie the knot

dinosaurs all, they are decades behind

still bound to an industry that will shortly find

that pollution and poison, and corruption and greed

just wounds Mother Earth

only see how she bleeds

but the election last year raised the stakes for more action

more colours in parliament independent of factions

means it’s Greens to the rescue

along with Independents and Teals

and our future’s relying on the execution of deals

that will help heal our planet, that place we call home

to avoid a disaster like the burning of Rome