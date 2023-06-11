POEM: Fossil fools

This poem is an *IA Writing Competition (fiction category) entry.
FOSSIL FOOLS
half a century ago it was called global warming
yet all the ifs, buts and maybes disguised the dire warning so life carried on, but the scientists persisted
their language grew stronger as they all insisted the icebergs were melting, the planet was heating
more droughts, floods and bushfires called for more than just meetings
the schoolkids knew that –
their future looked bleak they refused to be silent
were determined to speak
urgent action was needed, it had to be fast
this addiction to coal could no longer last
but the fossil fuel barons of gas and of coal
had the ears of the pollies – had captured their soul
(which just showed their stupidity
‘cos they’ve kicked an own goal!)
and not only them, our governments too
were wooed by the money
when really they knew
the world had moved on
that coal and gas mining
belonged in the past
it was time they were gone
but Abbott and Dutton, and Marketing Scott
were unable to change and untie the knot
dinosaurs all, they are decades behind
still bound to an industry that will shortly find
that pollution and poison, and corruption and greed
just wounds Mother Earth
only see how she bleeds
but the election last year raised the stakes for more action
more colours in parliament independent of factions
means it’s Greens to the rescue
along with Independents and Teals
and our future’s relying on the execution of deals
that will help heal our planet, that place we call home
to avoid a disaster like the burning of Rome
but it’s seconds to midnight, is there enough time
to halt further destruction
halt more government crime
so, Tanya and Albo
please listen and act
in the interests of people
or next time you’re sacked!
Anne Layton-Bennett is a writer based in Tasmania.
