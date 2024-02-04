EYE FOR AUSTRALIA: Surf's tough at Shipstern Bluff

Surf's tough at Shipstern Bluff (Photo courtesy Bill McAuley | billmcauleyphotographer.com)



Pictured circa 1999, big wave pioneer Andrew Campbell surfing Shipstern Bluff.

Shipstern Bluff is regarded as one of the world's wildest and most deadly surf locations, courtesy of waves pumping upwards of ten metres (30 feet) that break near a dangerous rock shelf.

Located on the southern coast of Tasmania, the bluff can only be accessed by boat (roughly a 30-kilometre ride) or by hiking through the Tasman National Park for several hours.

**This photograph is part of a new IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist, Bill McAuley.**



Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

Among other books, Bill McAuley has published the collection 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill, click here.

