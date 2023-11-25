SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Arts News

Eye for Australia: 8

By | | comments |
Tibetan Monks at Brighton (Photo courtesy Bill McAuley | billmcauleyphotographer.com)


Tibetan Monks from the Himalayas, captured at Port Phillip Bay in Melbourne, enjoying the ocean for the first time. (Photo, circa 2000.)

**This photograph is part of a new IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist, Bill McAuley.**


Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne. 

Among other books, Bill McAuley has published the collection 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill click here.

Related Articles

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

 
VICTORIA ARTS LIFE & ARTS
EYE FOR AUSTRALIA photography Bill McAuley photojournalism Tibetan monks Brighton Port Phillip Bay Melbourne ocean beach
Share Article
Recent articles by Bill McAuley
Eye for Australia: 8

Tibetan Monks from the Himalayas, capturedÂ atÂ Port Phillip Bay inÂ Melbourne,Â ...  
Eye for Australia: 7

Australian record executive-royalty Michael Gudinski AM posing withÂ his "pride ...  
Eye for Australia: 6

A bell-ringer, mid-climb: St David's Cathedral, Hobart, Tasmania.  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA


Advertise on IA

DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

Subscribe to IA and investigate Australia today.

Close Subscribe Donate