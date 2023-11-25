Eye for Australia: 8

Tibetan Monks at Brighton (Photo courtesy Bill McAuley | billmcauleyphotographer.com)



Tibetan Monks from the Himalayas, captured at Port Phillip Bay in Melbourne, enjoying the ocean for the first time. (Photo, circa 2000.)

**This photograph is part of a new IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist, Bill McAuley.**



Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

Among other books, Bill McAuley has published the collection 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill click here.

