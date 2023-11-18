Eye for Australia: 7

Michael Gudinski (Photo courtesy Bill McAuley | billmcauleyphotographer.com)
Australian record executive-royalty Michael Gudinski AM posing with his "pride and joy", a signed guitar given to him by members of the Eagles. (Photo, 2004.)
**This photograph is part of a new IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist, Bill McAuley.**
Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.
Among other books, Bill McAuley has published the collection 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill click here.
Related Articles
- Eye for Australia: 6
- Eye for Australia: 5
- Eye for Australia: 4
- Eye for Australia: 3
- Eye for Australia: 2
Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.