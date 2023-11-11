SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Eye for Australia: 6

By | | comments |
Bell-ringer (Photo courtesy Bill McAuley | billmcauleyphotographer.com)


A bell-ringer, mid-climb: St David's Cathedral, Hobart, Tasmania. This photograph was taken in 1989 as part of a 'Day in the Life of Australia' feature, which placed 30 photojournalists in different parts of Australia to shoot life events, all occurring on the same day. 

**This photograph is part of a new IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist, Bill McAuley.**


Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne. 

Among other books, Bill McAuley has published the collection 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill click here.

