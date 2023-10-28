SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Eye for Australia: 4

Cradle Mountain (Photo courtesy Bill McAuley | billmcauleyphotographer.com)


Tasmania's sixth-highest mountain is situated in Cradle Mountain-Lake St Clair National Park in the Central Highlands region.

**This photograph is part of a new IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist, Bill McAuley.**

 

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne. 

Among other books, Bill McAuley has published the collection 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill click here.

AUSTRALIA ENVIRONMENT TASMANIA ARTS LIFE & ARTS
EYE FOR AUSTRALIA photography photojournalism Bill McAuley Cradle Mountain nature Central Highlands St Clair National Park mountain
