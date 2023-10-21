Eye for Australia: 3

Lasich brothers (Photo courtesy Bill McAuley | billmcauleyphotographer.com)

Brothers Matthew and Edwin Lasich living on the land in Dargo, Victoria, 1990. The brothers lived their entire lives in a cabin made of stringybark and peppermint, built 100 years earlier by their father and a couple of his cobbers.

**This photograph is part of a new IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist, Bill McAuley.**



Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

Among other books, Bill McAuley has published the collection 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill click here.

