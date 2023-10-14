SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Arts News

Eye for Australia: 2

By | | comments |

The late Archie Roach (Photo courtesy Bill McAuley | billmcauleyphotographer.com)

 

*CONTENT WARNING: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that this contains names and images of deceased people. (Archie Roach’s family have given permission for his name and image to be shared.)

The late, great, Indigenous singer/songwriter Archie Roach — Heidelberg, Melbourne, 1991.

This image was acquired by the National Portrait Gallery in 2010.

**This photograph is part of in a new Independent Australia series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist, Bill McAuley.**

 

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne. Bill McAuley has published several books, including the collection, 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill click here.

Related Articles

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

 
AUSTRALIA INDIGENOUS AUSTRALIA ARTS LIFE & ARTS
EYE FOR AUSTRALIA Archie Roach Archibald Wilson Roach Took The Children Away Stolen Generations #Auspol #Yes Voice Referendum Paul Kelly
Share Article
Recent articles by Bill McAuley
Eye for Australia: 4

Reflective beauty: Tasmania's sixth-highest mountain is situated in Cradle ...  
Eye for Australia: 3

Brothers Mathew and Edwin Lasich living on the land in Dargo, Victoria, 1990.  
Eye for Australia: 2

Late, great, Indigenous singer/songwriter Archie Roach — Heidelberg, Melbou ...  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA


Advertise on IA

DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

Subscribe to IA and investigate Australia today.

Close Subscribe Donate