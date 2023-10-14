Eye for Australia: 2

The late Archie Roach (Photo courtesy Bill McAuley | billmcauleyphotographer.com)

*CONTENT WARNING: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that this contains names and images of deceased people. (Archie Roach’s family have given permission for his name and image to be shared.)

The late, great, Indigenous singer/songwriter Archie Roach — Heidelberg, Melbourne, 1991.

This image was acquired by the National Portrait Gallery in 2010.

**This photograph is part of in a new Independent Australia series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist, Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne. Bill McAuley has published several books, including the collection, 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill click here.

