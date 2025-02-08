En pointe: Balancing life as a ballerina

Future ballerinas hone their skills at The Australian Ballet School, Southbank, Melbourne. (Photo,1989.)

More than 60 years old, the school is Australia's foremost ballet training premises and enjoys a long relationship with The Australian Ballet.

**These photographs are part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist, Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

Bill has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill, click HERE.

