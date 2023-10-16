Dutton's fear train to the Lodge

Mark David tells it like it is.
You can see more cartoons from Mark on his website Mark David Cartoons or follow him on Twitter @mdavidcartoons.
Related Articles
- Voice Referendum promoting goodwill and a fair go
- CARTOONS: Peter Dutton gives equality a go
- Cookers stir the crock to stop Australia voting 'Yes'
- EDITORIAL: Cookers stir the crock to stop Australia voting 'Yes'
- 'Yes' campaign can change its fate
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License
Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.