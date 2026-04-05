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Diesel too dear? Give the vintage tractor a run

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Tractors at ten paces: Winston Chivell's vintage Farmall Cub fronts up to his son's diesel-run 1986 Case International, at their property near Birchip, Victoria. (Photo, circa 2004.)

Given the current price of diesel, this petrol-powered Cub could give today's turbo tank a run for its money!

**This photograph is part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

He has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley' and 'Last light on Victoria Dock, 1999'. To see more from Bill, click here.

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

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