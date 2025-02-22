SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Arts News

David Williamson — 'Don's Party' was just the beginning

By

This pensive pic of David Williamson was shot at his Diamond Creek home in Melbourne just before the award-winning playwright moved to live in Sydney. (Photo, 1979.)

Australian playwright royalty, Williamson's website pinpoints him as:

'... the most produced playwright in the history of Australian theatre. For over 50 years his plays have continued to attract strong audiences and box office revenue for the many theatre companies around the country who produce and continue to produce his work.'

Major stage works include Don's Party, The Removalists and Emerald CityAlso an esteemed writer of film and television scripts, the fruitful 83-year-old co-wrote one of Australia's most popular movies, Gallipoli.

Williamson's brutal satire, The Removalists, is a major feature of Melbourne's 2025 theatre scene.

**These photographs are part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist, Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

Bill has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill, click HERE.

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Related Articles

 
FILM AND DRAMA ARTS LIFE & ARTS
EYE FOR AUSTRALIA photography Bill McAuley photojournalism David Williamson The Removalists theatre Melbourne Don's Party Gallipoli
