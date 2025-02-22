David Williamson — 'Don's Party' was just the beginning

This pensive pic of David Williamson was shot at his Diamond Creek home in Melbourne just before the award-winning playwright moved to live in Sydney. (Photo, 1979.)

Australian playwright royalty, Williamson's website pinpoints him as:

'... the most produced playwright in the history of Australian theatre. For over 50 years his plays have continued to attract strong audiences and box office revenue for the many theatre companies around the country who produce and continue to produce his work.'

Major stage works include Don's Party, The Removalists and Emerald City. Also an esteemed writer of film and television scripts, the fruitful 83-year-old co-wrote one of Australia's most popular movies, Gallipoli.

Williamson's brutal satire, The Removalists, is a major feature of Melbourne's 2025 theatre scene.

