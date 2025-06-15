SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Dame Edna: The cultural ambassador who made them blush

Colourful cultural icon Dame Edna Everage with omnipresent gladioli: Melbourne Live and Intimate. (Photo, 2008.)

The "mega-star housewife" was created by late Australian comedian, actor and satirist John Barry Humphries AC CBE during the 1960s.

The great Dame performed on stages all over the world for more than 60 years. 

**This photograph is part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

He has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill, click here.

