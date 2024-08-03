Concorde rubs shoulders with Sydney skyscrapers

(Photo courtesy Bill McAuley | billmcauleyphotographer.com)

This picture was taken from an aeroplane flying close enough to the supersonic Concorde as it roared past Sydney's Australia Square Tower.

The Concorde flew into Sydney for the first time in 1972.

**This photograph is part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist, Bill McAuley.**

EDITOR'S NOTE: This photograph was part of a portfolio that won Bill the 1972 Nikon-Walkley Australian Press Photographer of the Year award.

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

He has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill, click here.

Related Articles