SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Arts News

Concorde rubs shoulders with Sydney skyscrapers

By | | comments |
Concorde rubs shoulders with Sydney skyscrapers
(Photo courtesy Bill McAuley | billmcauleyphotographer.com)

This picture was taken from an aeroplane flying close enough to the supersonic Concorde as it roared past Sydney's Australia Square Tower.

The Concorde flew into Sydney for the first time in 1972.

**This photograph is part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist, Bill McAuley.**

EDITOR'S NOTE: This photograph was part of a portfolio that won Bill the 1972 Nikon-Walkley Australian Press Photographer of the Year award.

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

He has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill, click here.

Related Articles

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

 
AUSTRALIA ARTS LIFE & ARTS
EYE FOR AUSTRALIA photography Bill McAuley photojournalism press photography Concorde supersonic airliner Sydney Australia Square Tower Nikon-Walkley Australian Press Photographer of the Year award
Share Article
Recent articles by Bill McAuley
Concorde rubs shoulders with Sydney skyscrapers

This photo was taken from an aeroplane flying close enough to the supersonic ...  
Aussie opera never looked so grand

Coloratura soprano Dame Joan Sutherland – aptly known as "La Stupenda" – clai ...  
Kevin Bartlett — the toughest of Tigers

Kevin Bartlett storms out to the ¾-time huddle to "school" his Tigers during a ...  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus

Support Fearless Journalism

If you got something from this article, please consider making a one-off donation to support fearless journalism.

Single Donation

$
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA
DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

Subscribe to IA and investigate Australia today.

Close Subscribe Donate