Colour me stoked: Torquay's 'chairman of the board'

Save IA

It’s never been more important to help Independent Australia survive!

Fearless news publication IA has exposed deep-rooted secrets other media routinely ignored. Standing up to bullies and telling the truth — that’s our speciality. As misinformation and disinformation become the norm, credible, independent journalism has never been more important.

We need to raise $60,000 to help us continue our powerful publication into 2026. If you value what we do, please donate now.