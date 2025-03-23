SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Literature News

Colleen McCullough's 'Thorn Birds' still wears the crown

The late Australian author Colleen McCullough was predominantly known for her novel The Thorn Birds, which was later made into a TV miniseries of the same name. (Photo, circa 2000.)

According to Wikipedia, The Thorn Birds remains 'one of the best-selling books in history, with sales of over 30 million copies worldwide'.

When the book was published in 1977, McCullough sold the paperback rights for a record $1.9 million. 

**This photograph is part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

He has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill, click here.

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Colleen McCullough's 'Thorn Birds' still wears the crown

