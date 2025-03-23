Colleen McCullough's 'Thorn Birds' still wears the crown

The late Australian author Colleen McCullough was predominantly known for her novel The Thorn Birds, which was later made into a TV miniseries of the same name. (Photo, circa 2000.)
According to Wikipedia, The Thorn Birds remains 'one of the best-selling books in history, with sales of over 30 million copies worldwide'.
When the book was published in 1977, McCullough sold the paperback rights for a record $1.9 million.
**This photograph is part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist Bill McAuley.**
Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.
He has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill, click here.
