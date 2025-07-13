Cleo Laine jazzes up the Sydney Opera House

This photo of the inimitable Cleo Laine belting out a jazz standard with the John Dankworth Quartet was taken mid-concert at the Sydney Opera House. (Photo, circa 1975.)

Ninety-seven-year-old Dame Cleo Laine is an English singer and actress known for her scat singing. She is the widow of jazz composer and musician Sir John Dankworth.

**This photograph is part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

He has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill, click here.

