SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Music News

Cleo Laine jazzes up the Sydney Opera House

By | | comments |

This photo of the inimitable Cleo Laine belting out a jazz standard with the John Dankworth Quartet was taken mid-concert at the Sydney Opera House. (Photo, circa 1975.)

Ninety-seven-year-old Dame Cleo Laine is an English singer and actress known for her scat singing. She is the widow of jazz composer and musician Sir John Dankworth.

**This photograph is part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

He has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill, click here.

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

Related Articles

 
ARTS MUSIC LIFE & ARTS
EYE FOR AUSTRALIA photography Bill McAuley photojournalism Cleo Laine jazz scat singing Sydney Opera House John Dankworth Quartet black and white
Share Article
Recent articles by Bill McAuley
Cleo Laine jazzes up the Sydney Opera House

This photo of the inimitable Cleo Laine belting out a jazz standard with the John ...  
Photographer earns his stripes with zany zoo illusion

At a quick glance, one could mistake these curious zebras at Melbourne's Werr ...  
When Tim Finn-ished with Split Enz he built a solo career

This promotional shoot for Tim Finn's solo album Steel City took place near a cons ...  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus

Support Fearless Journalism

If you got something from this article, please consider making a one-off donation to support fearless journalism.

Single Donation

$
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA
DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

Subscribe to IA and investigate Australia today.

Close Subscribe Donate