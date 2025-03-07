Civil War offers grim peek at America's potential future

In a dystopian future, four journalists travel across the United States during a nationwide conflict, trying to survive amid horrific violence. Digital editor Dan Jensen shares his thoughts on the disturbingly prophetic Civil War.

IMAGINE A SCENARIO where the U.S. elected a president who so many people despised that the nation split into factions that went to war with one another. A president whose tyrannical third-term rule divided America into the Western Forces, led by California and Texas, against the Florida Alliance, with great bloodshed ensuing.

But this is just Hollywood fiction, right? Nothing like this could ever happen.

Civil War tells the story of a group of journalists on a road trip to Washington DC hoping to interview the president before his imminent capture. Leading the pack is renowned war photographer Lee Smith (Kirsten Dunst), joined by her journalist colleague, Joel (Wagner Moura). Accompanying them is veteran journalist Sammy (Stephen McKinley Henderson), hitching a ride to join the WF frontline in Virginia.

At the start of the story, Lee rescues a young girl from a suicide bombing attack who turns out to be an aspiring photographer named Jessie (Cailee Spaeny). Joel permits Jessie to join them on their journey, unaware of the hell she’s about to encounter.

The group’s journey takes them through various war zones where they are confronted with violence, danger and the darkest side of humanity. After a harrowing gunfight that Lee and Jessie are caught in the middle of, documenting it through photographs, a group of prisoners is executed in cold blood. A sniper battle presents immense danger to the group as they are caught in the firing line.

But one scene is packed with so much tension that it’s almost hard to watch. After meeting two familiar foreign reporters, the group winds up at the mercy of uniformed soldiers burying civilians in a mass grave. The leader, A racist militant played to chilling perfection by Jesse Plemons, has no qualms about executing anyone who isn’t “American”, putting the group in extreme danger.

There are many moments throughout Civil War that will induce anxiety and the realism in which the film is presented adds to the tension. Directed by the acclaimed Alex Garland, the film presents a fascinating look at the role of wartime photojournalism, the horror of war and the uncertainty of life during a crisis of such magnitude. The story starts off a little slowly, but bear with it. It doesn’t take long before it becomes a truly gripping action thriller and one that feels relevant right now with all that's happening in the U.S.

Not much is given in terms of details about what set in motion America’s war but it isn’t relevant to know such information. The war is there as a setting. Nor is it revealed exactly what the president did that was so terrible, but again, it doesn’t need to be divulged. Civil War does a perfect job of focusing on what is essential to tell its story.

A review in The Hollywood Reporter summed it up perfectly:

‘With this latest film, [Garland] sounds the alarm, wondering less about how a country walks blindly into its own destruction and more about what happens when it does.’

The performances are exceptional from every actor involved, particularly Kirsten Dunst, whose character is one you know has already seen the worst this world could throw at her without her even saying a word. Lee’s reluctant pairing with Jessie gives both characters a lot of depth as they learn from each other. Lee sees an innocence in Jessie that she once had, while Jessie is hardened for the hell Lee knows is coming.

Civil War also shows the significance of wartime photography and how a single image only captures a moment of an entire scene, which makes snapping the right photograph so essential. Jessie is determined to emulate her hero, Lee, putting herself in perilous situations and displaying incredible bravery, often creating further tension in already harrowing scenes.

While not an easy film to watch at times, Civil War is nonetheless quite an important one. It’s a glimpse at where the USA could be heading right now and a warning of the horror of war. It’s a reminder that with increasing political polarisation, we live in a time where, more than ever, the need to get along has never been more paramount.

Civil War is currently streaming on Amazon Prime.

