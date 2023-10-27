CARTOONS: Vale Voice to Parliament

Vale Voice to Parliament
NO! The statement from Australia's tainted heart
Check out Mark's new YouTube channel, where he teaches you how to draw cartoons!
Mark David is IA's resident cartoonist. You can see more cartoons from Mark on his website Mark David Cartoons, or follow him on Twitter @mdavidcartoons.
Related Articles
- Australian colonialism bares its fangs
- CARTOONS: Dutton makes his own voice heard
- Central 'No' campaign lobby hiding behind wall of lies
- Referendum silences First Australians
- EDITORIAL: Referendum silences First Australians