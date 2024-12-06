CARTOONS: Trump's tariff talk is taking its toll

If the word of the day is 'tariff', then Donald's spreading it far and wide.
Check out Mark's YouTube channel, where he teaches you how to draw cartoons!
Mark David is IA's resident cartoonist. You can see more of his cartoons on his website, Mark David Cartoons, or follow him on Twitter @mdavidcartoons.
Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.
Related Articles
- Dutton mimics Trump's tricks
- Trump turns the American dream into a nightmare
- Trump’s tariff wrecking ball about to hit the global economy
- No coming back from Trump
- Trump's runaway trolley piling up with cuckoo captain's picks