CARTOONS: Trump's latest weapons of mass 'distraction'

Read: Epstein files and 'friendly' fire.
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Mark David is IA's resident cartoonist. You can see more of his cartoons on his website, Mark David Cartoons, or follow him on Twitter/X @mdavidcartoons.
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