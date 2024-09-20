CARTOONS: Trump wants running mate to date less — hate more

Donald Trump wants running mate to date less — hate more
Donald Trump's campaign gets weirder and weirder as US Election nears.
Check out Mark's YouTube channel, where he teaches you how to draw cartoons!
Mark David is IA's resident cartoonist. You can see more of his cartoons on his website, Mark David Cartoons, or follow him on Twitter @mdavidcartoons.
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License
