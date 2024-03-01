CARTOONS: Trump tries to pull another swifty

Trump tries to pull another swifty
Making America Gullible Again.
Check out Mark's new YouTube channel, where he teaches you how to draw cartoons!
Mark David is IA's resident cartoonist. You can see more cartoons from Mark on his website Mark David Cartoons, or follow him on Twitter @mdavidcartoons.
Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.
Related Articles
- 2024: A year when Trump (and others) will test the resilience of global democracy
- JOHN PILGER: The issue is not Trump, it's us: FLASHBACK 2017
- America’s political killings surge as Trump’s hate speech intensifies
- CARTOONS: Beware the man with the chicken tikka tan!
- Three years after January 6, Trump remains grave threat to democracy