CARTOONS: Trump tries to pull another swifty

Trump tries to pull another swifty

Making America Gullible Again.

Mark David is IA's resident cartoonist. You can see more cartoons from Mark on his website Mark David Cartoons, or follow him on Twitter @mdavidcartoons.

CARTOONS
Recent articles by Mark David
CARTOONS: Dutton confuses cost-of-living crisis

... with Libs' crisis of not giving a toss.  
CARTOONS: Barnaby's on a roll

Protected species, much?  
