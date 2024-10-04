SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
CARTOONS: Trump fine-tunes the narrative

Trump fine-tunes the narrative

Donald Trump's narrative defines what it is to be a Republican in the 2024 U.S. Election.


Check out Mark's YouTube channel, where he teaches you how to draw cartoons!

 

Mark David is IA's resident cartoonist. You can see more of his cartoons on his website, Mark David Cartoons, or follow him on Twitter @mdavidcartoons. 

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

