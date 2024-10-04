CARTOONS: Trump fine-tunes the narrative

Trump fine-tunes the narrative
Donald Trump's narrative defines what it is to be a Republican in the 2024 U.S. Election.
Check out Mark's YouTube channel, where he teaches you how to draw cartoons!
Mark David is IA's resident cartoonist. You can see more of his cartoons on his website, Mark David Cartoons, or follow him on Twitter @mdavidcartoons.
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License
Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.