SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Cartoons News

CARTOONS: The Election circus has come to town

By | | comments |

Opening act? Dutton's work-from-home policy backflip.

Check out Mark's YouTube channel, where he teaches you how to draw cartoons!

Mark David is IA's resident cartoonist. You can see more of his cartoons on his website, Mark David Cartoons, or follow him on Twitter/X @mdavidcartoons.

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

Related Articles

 
CARTOONS
PETER DUTTON work from home Federal Election Labor #auspol cost of living Donald Trump USA tariffs Elon Musk
Share Article
Recent articles by Mark David
CARTOONS: The Election circus has come to town

Opening act? Dutton's work-from-home policy backflip.  
CARTOONS: Mark David offers to buy NZ

... apparently, Greenland's already taken.  
CARTOONS: America vexed about 'accidental' text

Meanwhile, Australia is busy balancing its budget.  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus

Support Fearless Journalism

If you got something from this article, please consider making a one-off donation to support fearless journalism.

Single Donation

$
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA
DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

Subscribe to IA and investigate Australia today.

Close Subscribe Donate