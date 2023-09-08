SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
CARTOONS: The devil demands details

The devil and his details

Pete's preference for a plethora of pages might ruin his Referendum razing.

Mark David is IA's resident cartoonist. You can see more cartoons from Mark on his website Mark David Cartoons, or follow him on Twitter @mdavidcartoons.

PETER DUTTON Voice Referendum Voice to Parliament No campaign details Mark David #Auspol Qantas Alan Joyce Anthony Albanese
