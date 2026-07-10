CARTOONS: Telstra's timing seems destined for failure

Australia's thinking around telecoms is so '2000-and-last-year'.
Check out Mark's YouTube channel, where he teaches you how to draw cartoons!
Mark David is IA's resident cartoonist. You can see more of his cartoons on his website, Mark David Cartoons, or follow him on Twitter/X @mdavidcartoons.
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