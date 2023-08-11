CARTOONS: Scott Morrison comes up Trumps

Scott Morrison is coming up Trumps
Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, or in this case, more than a little concerning.
Check out Mark's new YouTube channel where he teaches you how to draw cartoons!
Mark David is IA's resident cartoonist. You can see more cartoons from Mark on his website Mark David Cartoons, or follow him on Twitter @mdavidcartoons.
Related Articles
- Morrison Government viciously cut Australian aid to poorest of the poor
- Scott Morrison announces his retirement
- CARTOONS: 2022 all stitched up!
- VIDEO: Scott Morrison's #RobodebtRC fail
- Scott Morrison's 'hire' calling