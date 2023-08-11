SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Cartoons News

CARTOONS: Scott Morrison comes up Trumps

By | | comments |

Scott Morrison is coming up Trumps

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, or in this case, more than a little concerning.

Check out Mark's new YouTube channel where he teaches you how to draw cartoons!

Mark David is IA's resident cartoonist. You can see more cartoons from Mark on his website Mark David Cartoons, or follow him on Twitter @mdavidcartoons.

Related Articles

 
CARTOONS
SCOTT MORRISON Donald Trump Robodebt #Auspol Peter Dutton shadow cabinet Opposition Liberal Party Coalition Mark David
Share Article
Recent articles by Mark David
CARTOONS: Scott Morrison comes up Trumps

 
CARTOONS: The slings and arrows of outrageous rate rises

The state of the economy is no laughing matter!  
CARTOONS: Dan defies while Dutton denies

No brainer vs no brain?  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA


Advertise on IA

DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

Subscribe to IA and investigate Australia today.

Close Subscribe Donate