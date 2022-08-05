SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Cartoons News

CARTOONS: Poll position — Look's like Dutton's petering out!

By | | comments |

Mark David is IA's resident cartoonist. You can see more cartoons from Mark on his website Mark David Cartoons, or follow him on Twitter @mdavidcartoons.

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

 
CARTOONS
PETER DUTTON Scott Morrison Liberal Party Coalition #auspol Labor Anthony Albanese Albo climate change Greens
Recent articles by Mark David
CARTOONS: Poll position — Look's like Dutton's petering out!

Well, you can't polish a potato.  
CARTOONS: Scomotion detector shows no signs

Where the bloody hell are you, Scotty?  
CARTOONS: Mark David is far too funny

No awards for guessing who makes his job absurdly easy.  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA


Advertise on IA

DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

Subscribe to IA and investigate Australia today.

Close Subscribe Donate