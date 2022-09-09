SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Cartoons News

CARTOONS: Peter's policy prognosis

By | | comments |

Mark David is IA's resident cartoonist. You can see more cartoons from Mark on his website Mark David Cartoons, or follow him on Twitter @mdavidcartoons.

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

 
CARTOONS
COALITION Mark David Peter Dutton Liberal Party Labor Party #auspol albo Anthony Albanese tax cuts Morrison Government
Recent articles by Mark David
CARTOONS: Peter's policy prognosis

They're definitely on the nose!  
CARTOONS: Daily Hate apologises for 'Dictator Dan' dumb headlines

Kidding! When did MSM ever let the truth get in the way of a good story?  
CARTOONS: Mark David from marketing is redoing his resume

Best not to mention the side hustles — curry maker, welder, hairdresser, barra ...  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA


Advertise on IA

DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

Subscribe to IA and investigate Australia today.

Close Subscribe Donate