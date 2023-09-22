CARTOONS: Peter Dutton shows his fun side

Peter Dutton shows his fun side
They do say that those who play the villain have the most fun!
Check out Mark's new YouTube channel where he teaches you how to draw cartoons!
Mark David is IA's resident cartoonist. You can see more cartoons from Mark on his website Mark David Cartoons, or follow him on Twitter @mdavidcartoons.
