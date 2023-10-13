CARTOONS: Peter Dutton gives equality a go

Peter Dutton gives equality a go
With Australia hitting the polls tomorrow, Mark David gives us a reminder why it's best to not be like Opposition Leader Peter Dutton.
Check out Mark's new YouTube channel where he teaches you how to draw cartoons!
Mark David is IA's resident cartoonist. You can see more cartoons from Mark on his website Mark David Cartoons, or follow him on Twitter @mdavidcartoons.
