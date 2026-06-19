CARTOONS: Pauline is playing up her populism

While putting down those who 'don't fit in'.
Check out Mark's YouTube channel, where he teaches you how to draw cartoons!
Mark David is IA's resident cartoonist. You can see more of his cartoons on his website, Mark David Cartoons, or follow him on Twitter/X @mdavidcartoons.
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