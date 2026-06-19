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CARTOONS: Pauline is playing up her populism

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While putting down those who 'don't fit in'.

 

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Mark David is IA's resident cartoonist. You can see more of his cartoons on his website, Mark David Cartoons, or follow him on Twitter/X @mdavidcartoons.

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