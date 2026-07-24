CARTOONS: Pauline Hanson's billionaire-backed colours are showing

Always heavy on the 'White', now she's talking 'rivers of gold'!
Check out Mark's YouTube channel, where he teaches you how to draw cartoons!
Mark David is IA's resident cartoonist. You can see more of his cartoons on his website, Mark David Cartoons, or follow him on Twitter/X @mdavidcartoons.
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