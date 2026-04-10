CARTOONS: Pauline Hanson is gaga for Trump and MAGA

They do have a lot in common: racism, sexism, appalling behaviour...
Check out Mark's YouTube channel, where he teaches you how to draw cartoons!
Mark David is IA's resident cartoonist. You can see more of his cartoons on his website, Mark David Cartoons, or follow him on Twitter/X @mdavidcartoons.
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