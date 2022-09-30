SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
CARTOONS: Optus customers — dissatisfied much?

Mark David is IA's resident cartoonist. You can see more cartoons from Mark on his website Mark David Cartoons, or follow him on Twitter @mdavidcartoons.

CARTOONS
OPTUS Mark David data hack Anthony Albanese Labor Party #auspol ICAC Robodebt Royal Commission Peter Dutton
