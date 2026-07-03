CARTOONS: 'Mono' is an avoidable virus

Especially if you don't kiss up to racist politicians.
Check out Mark's YouTube channel, where he teaches you how to draw cartoons!
Mark David is IA's resident cartoonist. You can see more of his cartoons on his website, Mark David Cartoons, or follow him on Twitter/X @mdavidcartoons.
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