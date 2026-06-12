CARTOONS: Mark David should stay away from 'populist' pool parties

Swimming with sharks can be dangerous.
Check out Mark's YouTube channel, where he teaches you how to draw cartoons!
Mark David is IA's resident cartoonist. You can see more of his cartoons on his website, Mark David Cartoons, or follow him on Twitter/X @mdavidcartoons.
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