Cartoons News

CARTOONS: Mark David phoned home

By | | comments |

Mark David phoned home

... because he's not with Optus.

Check out Mark's new YouTube channel, where he teaches you how to draw cartoons!

Mark David is IA's resident cartoonist. You can see more cartoons from Mark on his website Mark David Cartoons, or follow him on Twitter @mdavidcartoons.

CARTOONS
OPTUS mobile phone telecom #auspol Anthony Albanese Peter Dutton Liberal Party refugees immigration Donald Trump
CARTOONS: Mark David phoned home

Just in
