CARTOONS: Mark David phoned home

Mark David phoned home
... because he's not with Optus.
Mark's new YouTube channel
Mark David is IA's resident cartoonist. You can see more cartoons from Mark on his website Mark David Cartoons, or follow him on Twitter @mdavidcartoons.
