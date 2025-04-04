CARTOONS: Mark David offers to buy NZ

... apparently, Greenland's already taken.
Check out Mark's YouTube channel, where he teaches you how to draw cartoons!
Mark David is IA's resident cartoonist. You can see more of his cartoons on his website, Mark David Cartoons, or follow him on Twitter/X @mdavidcartoons.
Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.
Related Articles
- Communities of faith cringe at Trump’s multiple mockeries
- Trump problems? Lambie and Cash to the rescue!
- America abandons the free world, enters the Age of Stupid
- 'The Atlantic's' Yemen report: In praise of competence
- Strategic mastermind or agent of chaos: The method in Trump's madness