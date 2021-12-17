SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Cartoons News

CARTOONS: Mark David makes a good Father Christmas

By | | comments |

Mark David is IA's resident cartoonist. You can see more cartoons from Mark on his website Mark David Cartoons, or follow him on Twitter @mdavidcartoons.

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

 
CARTOONS
SCOTT MORRISON Mark David Liberal Party #auspol Coalition Santa Claus #ScottyFromPhotoOps #LiarFromTheShire Rupert Murdoch mainstream media
Recent articles by Mark David
CARTOONS: Mark David makes a good Father Christmas

A step up from beer-chugging, hard hat-wearing, coal-carrying, daggy dad!  
CARTOONS: Mark David goes to Bathurst

Because nothing says PR for PM like a televised sports race.  
CARTOONS: Omigod. Omicron!

OmicMarketing opportunity!  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA


Advertise on IA

DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

Subscribe to IA and investigate Australia today.

Close Subscribe Donate