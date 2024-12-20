CARTOONS: Mark David is scared of the bogeyman

No wonder... he glows in the dark and has a head shaped like a potato.
Check out Mark's YouTube channel, where he teaches you how to draw cartoons!
Mark David is IA's resident cartoonist. You can see more of his cartoons on his website, Mark David Cartoons, or follow him on Twitter @mdavidcartoons.
Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.
Related Articles
- Dutton's nuclear report hides true cost to taxpayers
- CARTOONS: ABC high on the taste of Dutton's nuclear waste
- CARTOONS: Dutton's dynamic opposition matches Albo's popularity
- Dutton’s divisive agenda a threat to social cohesion
- No self-respecting democracy deserves Dutton