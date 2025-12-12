CARTOONS: Mark David is putting down new roots

The trouble with undesirable weeds is that they multiply...

Check out Mark's YouTube channel, where he teaches you how to draw cartoons!

Mark David is IA's resident cartoonist. You can see more of his cartoons on his website, Mark David Cartoons, or follow him on Twitter/X @mdavidcartoons.

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

Related Articles